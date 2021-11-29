Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Todd J. Teske Sells 600 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.12. 218,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

