Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,229 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

