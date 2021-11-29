Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.24 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $142,158.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00346756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

