Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,887.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,716.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

