Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $548.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $554.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.