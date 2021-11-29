Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.