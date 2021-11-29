Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 3,980 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $311,506,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

