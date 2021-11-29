Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $320.57 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day moving average is $305.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

