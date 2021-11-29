LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

