Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $342.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

