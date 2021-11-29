Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $3,820.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

