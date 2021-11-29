Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

