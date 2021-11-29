Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $856,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $37.56 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

