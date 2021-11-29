Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

