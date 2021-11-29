Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $247.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.