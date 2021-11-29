Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.