Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,887,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,638 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

