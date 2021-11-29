Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of M opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

