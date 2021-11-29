Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MX. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 275,977 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

