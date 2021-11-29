Mango Markets 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $306.17 million and $2.16 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

