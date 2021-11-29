Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

