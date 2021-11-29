Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $666,000 Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.