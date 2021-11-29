Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after buying an additional 296,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 140,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $106.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

