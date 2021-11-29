MAP Protocol Hits Market Cap of $39.58 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $820,224.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00095649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.40 or 0.07550493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.53 or 0.99953724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.