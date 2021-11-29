Marc A. Kastner Sells 10,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

