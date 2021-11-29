Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.29. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.03. 87,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,629. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

