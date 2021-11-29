Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

