Marshall Wace LLP Invests $496,000 in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FET. FMR LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $18.51 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

