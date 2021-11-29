Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

