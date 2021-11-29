Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Innodata were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth $89,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 4,154.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 110.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 330.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

