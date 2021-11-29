Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $479,000 Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,269 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 212,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

