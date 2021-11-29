Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,042 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

