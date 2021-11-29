Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTRX stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

