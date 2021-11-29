Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

