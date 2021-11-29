Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

MRVL stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $76.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

