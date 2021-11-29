Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 8.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $324.17 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

