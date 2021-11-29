Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,218. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.