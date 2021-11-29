Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ventas by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ventas by 274.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 349,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 256,466 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,412,000 after buying an additional 508,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,568. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

