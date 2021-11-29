McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

