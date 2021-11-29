Mdex Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Mdex has a market cap of $523.84 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00095649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.40 or 0.07550493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.53 or 0.99953724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 789,265,853 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

