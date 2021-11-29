MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

