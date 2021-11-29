MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediaCo were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

