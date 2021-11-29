Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

