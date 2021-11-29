Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 950,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

