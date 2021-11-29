Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £162.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. Mercia Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 21.36 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.16.
About Mercia Asset Management
