Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £162.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. Mercia Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 21.36 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.16.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

