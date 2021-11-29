Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

