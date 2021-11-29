Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,840. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $879.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.