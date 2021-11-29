Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $235.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.