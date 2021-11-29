Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $168.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

