Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.